CENTURY Properties Group (CPG) is set to launch two projects in the first half of the year as part of its expansion strategy, the company announced on Monday.

The company plans to launch projects under its premium in-city line, with one located in Metro Manila and the other in Pampanga, the listed property developer said in a regulatory filing.

The Hotel Residences at Acqua development in Mandaluyong City is scheduled for launch in the first quarter, the company said.

The first mid-rise residential project, consisting of 12 stories, at Azure North in San Fernando, Pampanga, is also scheduled for launch in the first half, it added.

According to the company, the Hotel Residences at Acqua will offer move-in ready, hotel-fitted, and fully furnished suits.

Meanwhile, the first tower of the residential development at Azure North will offer 375 units. It will also have multi-feature water park amenities.

“I think overall, 2024 should be a banner year for the company — better than this year,” CPG President and Chief Executive Officer Jose Marco R. Antonio said in November.

“Our outlook is actually cautiously optimistic. There are many reasons why we believe it’s going to be a good year. Our affordable housing business is growing very rapidly. As you are probably aware, we’ve launched many projects,” he added.

On Monday, shares of CPG fell by P0.005 or 1.79% to P0.275 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave