MEGAWIDE Construction Corp.’s real estate subsidiary, PH1 World Developers, broke ground for a new housing project in Cavite on Saturday, signaling an expansion in its real estate ventures.

The Trece Martires project, covering a five-hectare area, aims to offer about 330 units valued at P1.8 billion, with potential plans for expansion to 30 hectares, according to PH1’s Landscapes General Manager Eric Gregor G. Tan.

Following the launch of the Northscapes project in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan, where nearly 80% of units sold in 2023, PH1 continues to focus on horizontal developments, targeting young professionals and families, he also said.

“We aim to set the bar high in terms of innovation in horizontal developments.”

Prices for units in the Trece Martires development range from P3 million to P8 million, Mr. Tan added.

The project incorporates sustainability features such as solar panels, tinted windows, and insulated walls, along with amenities like a clubhouse, solar-powered streetlights, e-shuttle services, and underground utilities.

PH1 President Gigi G. Alcantara said that Megawide will be undertaking the design and construction for the Trece Martires project.

“Through our parent company’s innovative technologies, we herald developments that provide a wide range of extras: extra space, extra convenience, and extra value,” Ms. Alcantara said.

Looking forward, Ms. Alcantara shared plans for expansion in Visayas, specifically in Cebu and Iloilo, and emphasized Luzon expansion in Bulacan, Cavite, and potentially Batangas.

“We are looking at 200 hectares for the PH1 horizontal pipeline. This will enable PH1 to launch two horizontal projects annually for the next few years,” she said.

Listed infrastructure company Megawide bought PH1 from Citicore Holdings Investment, Inc. in July for P5.2 billion in a bid to target affordable housing in the below-middle-income and middle-income levels. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave