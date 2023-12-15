MARRIOTT BONVOY’S Four Points by Sheraton recently opened a new hotel in Palawan, signaling the brand’s entry into the Philippines.

“The hotel is set to welcome ‘bleisure’ travelers, or travelers who combine business and leisure, as well as families to one of the country’s most gorgeous island destinations that retains its untamed wilderness, giving it a reputation as being ‘the Philippines’ last frontier,’” Marriott Bonvoy said in a statement on Thursday.

Four Points by Sheraton Palawan Puerto Princesa is located along Sabang Beach, about 75 kilometers from Puerto Princesa airport, it said.

The hotel offers 168 guest rooms that feature amenities such as the signature Four Points by Sheraton Four Comfort Bed, modern marble-floored bathrooms, complimentary Wi-Fi, as well as balconies with scenic views of the mountains and beaches.

There are also suite rooms that offer increased flexibility with 47 square meters and a 65-inch flat-screen TV.

“We are delighted to debut the first Four Points by Sheraton in the Philippines with the opening of Four Points by Sheraton Palawan Puerto Princesa,” Marriott International Area Vice-President, Korea, and Philippines Duke Nam said.

“Palawan is a destination that offers unparalleled cultural and natural adventure, allowing our Four Points brand philosophy of ‘Travel. Reinvented’ to shine. The new hotel welcomes guests with everything they need, including modern guest rooms, genuine service and an authentic sense of the locale in one of the Philippines’ must-visit destinations,” he added.

The newly opened hotel also features two restaurants and a pool bar, allowing guests to explore the delightful cuisine of Puerto Princesa.

“Guests can dine outdoors by the sea at Evolution, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant with an open kitchen and live cooking stations. Italian restaurant Il Fiore also features al fresco seating, where guests can enjoy upscale Italian cuisine and creative cocktails with the fresh ocean breezes of Sabang Beach,” Marriott Bonvoy said.

Meanwhile, the new hotel also has a 1,367-square-meter swimming pool, a 24/7 fitness center, a sauna, an in-house spa, and a playground.

“Sabang Beach is the perfect destination for solo travelers, groups or families looking for adventure off the beaten path, and to wake up every day in the middle of a UNESCO World Heritage site,” Four Points by Sheraton Palawan Puerto Princesa General Manager Dietmar Platz said.

“Our hotel is ideally situated for enjoying all of it together with the outstanding hospitality of Four Points by Sheraton, and we look forward very much to welcoming guests to discover and explore this uniquely beautiful destination,” he added. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave