THE Department of Tourism (DoT) said it will roll out a cultural-tourism campaign in the first quarter of 2023 by sending out caravans to raise awareness among domestic travelers of heritage destinations.

The Philippine Experience Program Culture, Heritage, and Arts Caravans aim to “diversify the cultural tourism product offerings of the country, equalize opportunities across the regions, support the preservation of the country’s heritage, artistic resources and assets, and instill a sense of pride and patriotism among the Filipino people through a greater appreciation of the country’s inheritance and legacy,” the department said, quoting Tourism Secretary Maria Esperanza Christina G. Frasco.

The campaign was announced on Oct. 17.

The DoT said the campaign hopes to stimulate activity in the beach, diving, nature, food, farm and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions) segments of the tourism market.

“The Philippines ushers in a new era for tourism built upon the strength of our cultural identity, our unity as a nation and renewed global interest in our country’s offerings,” Ms. Frasco added. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave