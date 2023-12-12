MSPECTRUM, Inc., the solar energy arm of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), is targeting its power generation capacity to reach 60 megawatts (MW) by the end of the year.

“We will be ending this year [with] 60 MW. Next year, another 30 MW, so it would be 90 [MW],” Ma. Cecilia M. Domingo, president and chief executive officer of MSpectrum, told reporters in a recent interview.

To date, about 80-85% of the company’s portfolio is under Meralco’s franchise area.

“[That’s] hoping, praying, and declaring, and maybe half a billion in revenues by the end of the year from last year’s P300 million,” said Ms. Domingo, who is also a vice-president at Meralco,

The company is open to opportunities to install rooftop solar panels, she said, describing possible clients as “all those with roofs, rooftops that can be installed [with solar panels], new buildings that are ready for solar.”

“We’re expanding our footprint in the Visayas and Mindanao. That’s been our target since last year. They are included in the 30-MW target next year — commercial and industrial,” she said.

In April, the company installed a 976.8-kilowatt-peak solar panel system in the cold storage facility of Atkins Import and Export Resources, Inc. in Naic, Cavite.

Atkins, a subsidiary of First Atkins Holdings Corp., is primarily engaged in the importation and distribution of meat products mainly sourced from Europe.

MSpectrum provides tailor-fit solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential customers through an in-depth understanding of energy consumption behavior. It is backed by Meralco’s energy expertise and proven safety track record.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc.

