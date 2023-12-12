GLOBE Telecom, Inc. said its unit had partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to utilize its cloud platform for the company’s businesses, the listed telecommunications company said on Monday.

Globe, through its cloud company Cascadeo, and AWS are exploring how to leverage cloud technology for the operations of the former’s businesses.

“Our collaboration with AWS showcases our dedication to helping businesses evolve with cloud technology, making significant savings on cost without compromising on performance,” said Jared Reimer, chief technology officer and founder of Cascadeo, in a statement.

Globe said the parties’ joint study aims to provide an “economical, high-performance cloud infrastructure” for businesses.

The initiative, it said, is part of the company’s ambition to utilize artificial intelligence and cloud technology.

Separately, Globe said in a stock exchange disclosure that it had secured funds from a term loan facility of BDO Unibank, Inc. amounting to P20 billion that it will use to fund the company’s capital spending budget, debt refinancing, and general corporate requirements.

In total, the company said it had spent P54 billion as capital expenditure as of September this year for network expansion and enhancement.

Globe noted that the majority of its spending at 91% was set aside for the data requirements to ensure that customers will have uninterrupted connectivity and digital solutions access.

At the local bourse on Monday, shares in the company fell by P11 or 0.64% to end at P1,718 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose