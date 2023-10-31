LISTED property developer Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI) recently launched on-site mobile service desks to improve the company’s customer services across its projects.

In a statement, FLI said the first on-site mobile service desks were recently unveiled at its Sorrento Oasis and Bali Oasis mid-rise building developments, which are both located in Pasig City.

The mobile service desks provide customers with a more convenient option to access services such as statement of account updates, status inquiries, document submission, and home loan application assistance.

“Both mobile service desks in the two Oasis projects served an estimated 100 customers who availed themselves of various services in each development,” FLI said.

According to FLI, the two developments where the on-site mobile service desks were launched are part of the company’s Aspire by Filinvest brand.

“We believe in putting our customers first, and our commitment to customer centricity is unwavering. Our introduction of FLI mobile service desks is a testament to this commitment, as we strive to provide convenience and accessibility to our valued customers,” FLI Senior Vice-President for Operations Reynaldo Juanito S. Nieva said.

Meanwhile, FLI said that it plans to launch the mobile service desks in key cities across the country where the company’s projects are located.

“In FLI, product excellence and customer centricity are achieved by conducting the business with integrity and keeping standards high — all to better serve and retain the company’s customer base,” the company said.

“To ensure service quality, FLI is guided by a set of policies and procedures, which cover service quality, improvement processes, customer satisfaction surveys and addressing customer issues,” it added.

Shares of FLI were last traded on Oct. 27 at 60 centavos apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave