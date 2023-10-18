DOCQUITY HOLDINGS Pte. Ltd. has launched a healthcare professionals (HCPs) job portal for Southeast Asia that extends its reach in the Philippines.

“Responding to the career progression requirements of HCPs on our platform, we launched Docquity Jobs as a critical extension of our purpose and business, offering HCPs a dedicated space to connect with potential employers seamlessly,” Indranil Roychowdhury, Docquity chief executive officer and co-founder, said in a media release on Tuesday.

Through the platform, the company said it is expanding its reach in the Philippines and Indonesia ahead of an eventual launch in Singapore.

This platform called Docquity Jobs will enable healthcare organizations to access databases of medical talents, Docquity said, citing the need to build a database as the industry continues to grow.

The company claimed that it is also the first regional job portal solely for HCPs in Southeast Asia.

“Since launching in Malaysia in 2022, Docquity Jobs has expanded to the Philippines and Indonesia, and is now piloting in Singapore,” it said, adding that it has seen about a 30% increase per month with about 6,000 HCPs visiting the platform monthly.

“Docquity was founded with a vision to connect and empower HCPs to improve healthcare outcomes at scale. Through the years, we have continued to evolve our products and services based on our deep insights into HCP needs and challenges,” Mr. Roychowdhury said.

In its study, Docquity said that 88% of HCPs in the region are willing to explore new job opportunities.

“As traditional job platforms are not optimized for Southeast Asia’s medical professionals, Docquity created a regional portal advertising only the most relevant healthcare jobs from top employers within the industry,” it said.

Through Docquity’s platform, HCPs can search for job openings based on their location, desired job title and company type while also allowing healthcare organizations to use the platform to look for target candidates. — Ashley Erika O. Jose