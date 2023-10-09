GLOBE TELECOM, Inc. will pursue its net-zero emissions target despite the Energy department’s non-commitment to include net-zero plans for its Philippine Energy Plan.

“Most of our programs, if not all, are not solely because there is a regulation from the government. Even prior to regulation, we do have our own set of standards that we adhere to, we will still pursue our own objectives,” Raymond Aguilar, Globe vice-president for enterprise and corporate management, told reporters on the sidelines of Globe Energize 2023 last week.

Globe has set a target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050.

Net zero aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to as close to zero while also offsetting any remaining greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

The Department of Energy said earlier that its next Philippine Energy Plan, which it hopes to release this year, will not include a net-zero target.

In Globe’s race to net zero, the telecommunications company said it would use alternative power solutions such as solar photovoltaic systems and battery energy storage systems to power its cell towers and corporate facilities.

The company also said that it had developed its initial electric vehicle (EV) transition roadmap in line with the government’s mandate of a 5% target for EV rollout.

Separately, Globe said that the construction of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Philippines’ (STT GDC Philippines) site in Fairview is still on track, and is expected to be completed by 2025.

“Digital is expanding everywhere. And of course, there’s a need for data centers to be able to support this digital expansion. With respect to the Fairview build, a couple of months ago, we announced the groundbreaking of the facility and today, we’re continuing to go on track. And we expect to continue to stay on track for our early 2025 ready-for-service date that we have announced in the past. So, looking forward to that,” Carlo Malana, president and chief executive officer of STT GDC Philippines, said.

STT GDC Philippines is the company’s joint venture with Ayala Corp. and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC).

Its Fairview site has a potential capacity of about 124 megawatts, Globe said, adding that STT GDC Philippines is also working to expand its data centers in Makati, Cavite, and Quezon City. — Ashley Erika O. Jose