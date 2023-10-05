MANILA ELECTRIC Co. (Meralco), through its corporate social development arm, has renewed its partnership with Lenovo Philippines in providing laptops to schools located in off-grid areas in Mindanao.

In a media release on Wednesday, the company said One Meralco Foundation (OMF) had signed a deed of donation with Lenovo Philippines involving Lenovo laptops as part of its school electrification program.

The beneficiaries are schools in the provinces of Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat, Palawan, and South Cotabato.

“Being able to reach the most distant island schools in the country gives an even deeper meaning to our work in [OMF]. We are happy that even our partners like Lenovo, join us in these areas and contribute to the meaningful change that help improve communities,” OMF President and Meralco Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer Jeffrey O. Tarayao said.

Michael Ngan, president and general manager of Lenovo Philippines, said the partnership with OMF would help empower schools in the digital age.

“Our company has always been driven to provide smarter technology for all. However, we understand that without power, the potential of technology remains untapped. By providing laptops to electrified schools, we light the way for students and educators to access a world of knowledge,” Mr. Ngan was quoted saying.

OMF and Lenovo Philippines teamed up in 2022 to provide laptops to Baliguian Elementary School, Polopiña Elementary School, and Canauillan Elementary School in the province of Iloilo, as well as back-to-school kits in the said schools.

OMF’s school electrification program aims to provide solar power to remote and off-grid public schools to enable multimedia learning for students residing in underserved communities.

Since 2012, OMF and its partners have energized 290 off-grid public schools in remote communities, benefiting 89,235 students and 2,903 teachers, Meralco said.

“Through our electrification initiatives, Meralco and OMF hope to continue changing more lives for the better and contributing to sustainable and inclusive development of communities beyond our franchise area,” said Ronnie L. Aperocho, executive vice-president and chief operating officer of Meralco.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera