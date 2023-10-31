THE MANILA Electric Co. (Meralco) assured the public that it is ready to respond to any possible power-related concerns on Nov. 1 and 2 as the nation observes All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.

In a statement on Tuesday, Meralco vice president for corporate communications and spokesman Joe R. Zaldarriaga said company will stay on full alert.

“While Meralco Business Centers will be closed from Nov. 1 to 2, which are declared as special non-working holidays, we would like to assure our customers that Meralco personnel will continue to be on standby 24/7 to respond to any troubles and concerns related to our facilities,” Mr. Zaldarriaga said.

“For a worry-free holiday break, we urge our customers to continue practicing electrical safety and energy efficiency measures,” he added.

As cemeteries expect a surge in visitors, Meralco advises practicing electrical safety by keeping flammable materials away from outdoor lighting and heat sources, organizing and storing electrical wires and cords, and avoiding overloading power outlets with extension cords to prevent overheating, fires, and accidents.

