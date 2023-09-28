THE board of listed property developer Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) has approved the appointment of new officials and the promotion of existing officers to bolster its corporate leadership.

In a stock exchange disclosure on Wednesday, ALI said its board authorized the appointment of Mariana Beatriz Zobel de Ayala as senior vice-president effective Oct. 1 following a special meeting on Sept. 26.

Ms. Zobel, daughter of Ayala Corp. Chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, will also be a part of ALI’s management committee. She is also a member of the company’s board of directors.

ALI also announced other appointments effective Oct. 1 such as that of Pauline Clarisse K. Feria as vice-president, concurrent to her role as Ayala Corp.’s head of strategy.

The company’s board also appointed Roscoe M. Pineda as chief information officer, while Isabel D. Sagun was appointed chief human resources officer.

ALI also said that Jeremy U. Sy was appointed vice-president, taking effect on Sept. 1.

Meanwhile, ALI announced the promotion of four officers, also effective Oct. 1.

The company said Enrique B. Manuel, Jr. was promoted to vice-president from assistant vice-president, while Joseph Carmichael Z. Jugo, Raquel S. Cruz, and Christopher B. Maglanoc were all promoted to senior vice-president from vice-president.

For the first half, ALI logged a 41% increase in its attributable net income to P11.39 billion due to higher revenues.

Shares of ALI at the local bourse closed unchanged at P29.50 apiece on Wednesday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave