Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ENGIE, a global low-carbon energy services provider, to manage its energy resources.

“Having ENGIE as a key partner helps us manage our resources more efficiently and work towards a more sustainable world in air travel, for the benefit of our economy and the traveling public,” said Stanley K. Ng, president and chief operating officer of PAL, in a statement on Wednesday.

Under the MoU, ENGIE Services (Philippines) and ENGIE Global Energy Management & Sales (GEMS) APAC will be helping PAL in four key areas: energy risk management services, carbon credits procurement and supply, decarbonization strategies, and decarbonization projects.

“ENGIE is proud to partner with PAL on their decarbonization journey. Together, we will explore ways to reduce their environmental impact and foster a greener, more environmentally conscious future for the aviation sector, in the Philippines and beyond,” said Thomas Baudlot, country head at ENGIE South East Asia.

Specifically, ENGIE will be assisting the airline in the procurement and in supplying carbon credits that will enable it to offset its carbon emissions as well as in developing and implementing sustainability-related projects including exploration of sustainable aviation fuel.

PAL currently operates flights to 33 destinations in the Philippines and 39 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia and the Middle East through hubs in Manila, Cebu, Clark, and Davao.

On Tuesday, the airline announced the resumption of its Manila-Tuguegarao daily flight services starting Oct. 29.

The resumed route, which the airline previously operated from October 2014 to June 2019, will be operated with 180-seater Airbus A320 aircraft. — Justine Irish D. Tabile