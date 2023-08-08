ALASKA Milk Corp. (AMC) on Monday said it has signed a two-year collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with the Alaska Milk Workers Union-Independent, offering work-life flexibility and career development for its employees.

The CBA package, signed on July 27, is beneficial to both AMC and the rank-and-file employees working in the San Pedro, Laguna manufacturing plant, the company said in a statement.

The previous CBA was signed in September 2020 and expired on June 10 this year. The new CBA retroactively took effect on June 11.

“Employees will receive a package that will enable work-life flexibility and career development for them. Apart from the improvements to government-mandated benefits, employees will also be entitled to a funeral aid, medical and dental care, and hospitalization benefits,” the AMC said.

“They will also be enjoying annual recreational activities such as sports fests, summer outing, and Christmas party. An annual recognition of loyalty awardees will also be held to recognize outstanding performance,” it added.

According to the AMC, the CBA negotiation rounds were completed at the site level in less than two weeks, faster than previous negotiations that took at least three months to complete.

“This new agreement or what we call at AMC as Collective Growth Agreement, can only be made possible through the good relationship and trust between the management and the workers. This is a testament to our commitment in ensuring the continuous growth of our people and the business despite the current socio-economic status of the country,” AMC Managing Director Tarang Gupta said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave