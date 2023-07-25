FLAG CARRIER Philippine Airlines (PAL) will add two more routes to Taiwan under its expanded codeshare agreement with China Airlines that started in 2015.

“The expanded codeshare arrangement allows PAL and China Airlines to offer greater connectivity and convenience to their customers, with each carrier promoting the development of the air travel market between the Philippines and Taiwan,” the airline said in a press release.

Under the partnership, PAL will be offering four times weekly codeshared services between Manila and Kaohsiung in Taiwan. The two legs of this will be operated by China Airlines using Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Meanwhile, PAL will also be introducing a new Cebu to Taipei service, which will fly five times weekly and be operated by China Airlines using Airbus A321neo aircraft.

“Philippine Airlines is keen to serve the growing demand for travel stimulated by the continuing visa-free arrangement for Filipino travel to Taiwan,” said Salvador Britanico, Jr., vice-president for sales at PAL.

“We will build on our strong partnership with China Airlines to offer more convenient access for Filipino tourists to visit Taiwan, even as we welcome Taiwanese tourists to come and visit the fun and festive Philippines,” he said.

PAL said Filipinos will benefit from these new services as Taiwan remains a visa-free destination for them.

Annually, the Department of Tourism is targeting to welcome 200,000 Taiwanese visitors to the Philippines.

“China Airlines has been focusing on the Filipino market as part of our ongoing efforts to expand the Southeast Asia network in recent years,” said Jeremy Chang, vice-president of China Airlines corporate development office.

“Philippine Airlines is a long-standing China Airlines partner and the latest expansion to the code-sharing arrangement will not only strengthen collaboration between the two airlines but also promote business and tourism between the two regions,” he added.

Under the two airlines’ codeshare partnership, PAL and China Airlines operate 14 weekly flights each. The agreement also allows China Airlines to access the local carrier’s domestic network by placing its “CI” code on select PAL-operated flights. — Justine Irish D. Tabile