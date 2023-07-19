LOW-COST carrier AirAsia Philippines said on Tuesday that its first-half load factor at 92% had surpassed its pre-pandemic figures.

In a press release, the airline said the latest figure exceeded the 91% load factor recorded from January to June 2019.

In the first 15 days of July, it recorded a load factor of 94%, which is higher compared with the pre-pandemic figure of 88%.

“We attribute the increase in load factor to the trust our guests have placed in AirAsia,” Steve F. Dailisan, head for communications and public affairs at AirAsia Philippines, said, adding that its improved on-time performance, best-value-for-money deals, and safety protocols entice customers to fly with the airline.

“Our guests can also expect timely updates on flight schedules whenever there are disruptions brought about by weather or nonscheduled maintenance of aircraft to promote transparency in our day-to-day operations,” he said.

In the first half, the Manila International Airport Authority reported a 78% increase in international and domestic passengers to 22.22 million, or just 8% below the numbers recorded in the same period in 2019.

AirAsia Philippines said its latest count is aligned with the International Air Transport Association’s report on air traffic, which hit 96.7% of pre-pandemic levels in May.

“[The airline] is in close collaboration with industry and government partners in providing efficient, affordable and seamless travel among guests with passenger traffic expected to peak again in the coming months,” Mr. Dailisan said.

Meanwhile, he said the airline will continue to cushion the effects of fuel surcharge costs through the rollout of promos after the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) retained the flight fuel surcharge at Level 4.

“We will continue to cushion the effects of fuel surcharge cost with our double-digit sale and other promos to ensure an affordable ticket price for our guests. We would also encourage our guests to plan their travels ahead to prepare for the anticipated especially during ‘Ber’ months,” he said.

At Level 4, the CAB matrix permits a fuel surcharge per passenger of between P117 and P342 for domestic flights, and from P385.70 to P2,867.82 for international flights originating from the Philippines. — Justine Irish D. Tabile