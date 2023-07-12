AN INDUSTRY group and a workplace research firm have partnered to rank the best IT and business process management (IT-BPM) firms in the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) said it had launched on July 10 along with Great Place to Work an industry list comprised of 30 companies certified by the research firm.

The top five companies in the list are Synchrony Global Services Philippines, Inc., Accenture, Inc. (Philippines), Via Appia Philippines, Inc., Teleperformance Philippines, and 3M Global Service Center – Philippines.

The certification is given to companies that had the highest scores after being evaluated using the methodology of Great Place to Work. The firm looks at whether “every single employee, no matter who they are or what they do for their company, is having a consistently positive experience at work.”

“At the heart of the industry is the Filipino talent delivering world-class customer experiences over the past decades. This is the result of our sector’s work environments where people are empowered to achieve personal and professional growth,” IBPAP President and Chief Executive Officer Jack Madrid said.

He said each of the IT-BPM companies in the list exemplifies what the sector is all about — “great workplaces make great people and great people make great workplaces.”

“IBPAP takes pride in the fact that they are part of our vibrant industry, and that 16 of the 30 organizations included in the list are our esteemed members,” Mr. Madrid said.

With more than 500,000 IT-BPM employees represented in the Great Place To Work surveys from January 2022 to May 2023, data showed that 94% of employees in the best workplaces experienced a high-trust workplace culture. This is only true for 84% of the employees in typical organizations.

For 2023, the IBPAP is seeking to hit 1.7 million full-time employees (FTEs) and $35.9 billion worth of generated revenues. Last year, it recorded a 10.3% increase in revenues to $32.5 billion and an 8.4% improvement in FTEs to 1.57 million. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave