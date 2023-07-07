PHILIPPINE POWER producer First Gen Corp. said on Friday it decided to award the tender to procure a single cargo of liquefied natural gas to Shell Eastern Trading (Pte) Ltd., for delivery between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30.

In a statement, First Gen, which is set to commission its floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in Batangas province in September, said the cargo will be utilized by its existing gas-fired power plants currently running on Malampaya natural gas.—Reuters