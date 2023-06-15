REPOWER Energy Development Corp. has secured clearance from the Department of Energy (DoE) to develop its 200-megawatt (MW) wind energy projects in Quezon province.

“We are pleased to expand our energy portfolio beyond run-of-the-river hydropower plants as it would allow us to contribute more towards our nation’s sustainability goals,” Eric Peter Y. Roxas, president and chief executive officer of Repower Energy, said in a media release on Wednesday.

The energy company said the development will cover two wind energy service contracts, which it said is in line with its ambition to provide clean energy to rural communities without electricity.

“Our wind farms will be built within the vicinity of our hydropower plants. This will allow us to maximize synergies in our operations and logistics, and tap into the transmission lines, switchyard, access roads and other infrastructure developments we own and are already built,” Mr. Roxas said.

Repower Energy said the projects will cover about 2,592 hectares of land for the Silang Maragondon wind farm and around 2,025 hectares for the Pandan Labayat wind farm.

“The wind farms are also strategically located as they are facing the Pacific Ocean, allowing us to fully harness the sea breeze,” Mr. Roxas said.

Repower Energy is aiming to expand its installed energy capacity by 1 gigawatt in the next five years. The company’s energy portfolio is focused on hydropower projects.

The energy company, which is a subsidiary of Pure Energy Holdings Corp., has recently signed a memorandum of agreement with Austria-based Gugler Water Turbines GMBH to develop seawater pumped storage projects in the Philippines.

It plans to list on the Philippine Stock Exchange tentatively on July 24. — Ashley Erika O. Jose