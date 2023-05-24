LISTED food service company Jollibee Foods Corp. on Tuesday said that it had opened its 150th The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf (CBTL) location in Selangor, Malaysia.

“The opening of our 150th café in Malaysia, which adds to the brand’s expanding footprint of over 1,000 cafés across 20 plus countries globally, signifies Jollibee Group’s commitment to the accelerated growth of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf brand,” Jollibee Foods President and Chief Executive Officer Ernesto Tanmantiong said in a statement.

The new café location features a 2,800 square feet floor area, which houses large seating areas that can accommodate 110 people per day. It also has a community table that can seat eight customers.

The company said the new location features contemporary interiors with an open space concept, with prominent arches.

“A nod to the brand’s roots, South Californian motifs adorn the new café, while sunshine-like lighting evokes a warm and inviting ambiance,” it said.

CBTL launched its first café in Malaysia in 1997 and has steadily expanded its presence in the country, Jollibee Foods said.

“The brand’s success underscores its steadfast focus on serving authentic, diverse flavors of coffees and teas from different parts of the globe — using only ingredients of the highest quality — and elevating the customer experience through constant innovation,” it added.

CBTL Malaysia will further expand its reach through customer accessibility by expanding its drive-thru services, as it aims to provide a better on-the-go experience for its customers.

The expansion is part of Jollibee Foods’ goal to be one of the top five restaurant companies in the world.

“This is an exciting time in our growth story as we build on our strong legacy to become a modern global coffee [and] tea house that allows people to see the world in new ways through new flavors and experiences,” CBTL Chief Executive Officer John in de Braekt said.

“Asia remains a focus for our expansion where we continue to see strong demand for specialty coffee and tea,” Mr. de Braekt added.

On Tuesday, Jollibee Foods’ shares fell by 1.12% or P2.60 to close at P229 each. — A. H. Halili