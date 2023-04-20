HAUS TALK, Inc. has sold over 200 units in its newly launched 10-hectare affordable housing development in Biñan, Laguna, the company said on Wednesday.

“With the first phase of development completed, [Haus Talk] began marketing last February and has since sold over two hundred units of its 2-bedroom townhouse,” the company said in a statement.

Haus Talk’s economic housing complex The Granary has a starting price point of P2.5 milliown. PGAA Creative Design was tapped as the development’s master planner.

The company plans to offer amenities such as a clubhouse, a chapel, and sports facilities, while 40% of its land area will be for common use, which includes road networks and open spaces.

“Our team spent a long time on planning to ensure that we can provide a community that is affordable for families yet evokes a more premium quality in terms of design of the homes and the surroundings they will be in,” Haus Talk President Maria Rachel D. Madlambayan said.

Funding for the project was sourced from the proceeds of its initial public offering (IPO) in 2022 and internally generated funds. The location is part of its land banking initiatives as the company anticipated increasing demand for affordable residences.

The company, which listed on the small, medium, and emerging board, raised P750 million from the IPO.

“As of 2023, the country faces a housing deficit of some 6.5 [million] homes nationwide,” the company cited.

The development is situated at the center of Biñan, providing easy access to commercial and retail shops, public transportation, and other businesses.

“The location contributes to the interest of buyers as it is located about 10 minutes from the Mamplasan exit of the Southern Luzon Expressway,” Ms. Madlambayan said.

“[This] allows for our future residents to still be close to the central business districts while enjoying the fresh air and relaxed lifestyle of Laguna,” she said.

Haus Talk shares went up by 2.04% or 0.02 centavos to close at P1.00 apiece on Wednesday. — Adrian H. Halili