HILTON HOTELS is looking to grow its workforce in the Philippines as it pursues expansion opportunities in Southeast Asia amid easing travel restrictions.

“The Philippines is no exception. With its vibrant and dynamic cities, rich cultures and friendly people, it has been and will continue to be a popular travel destination,” Hilton Hotels Area Vice-President and Regional Head for Southeast Asia Alexandra Murray told BusinessWorld in an e-mail.

“With travel returning at pace across the region, we are continuing to offer job opportunities at all levels, including in frontline roles such as operations, housekeeping, kitchen, and food & beverage,” she added.

One of the environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies of Hilton is “Travel with Purpose,” which aims to create 5 million career advancement and learning opportunities globally by 2030.

“By 2030, Hilton aims to meaningfully impact 20 million community members through local support, disaster relief, economic opportunities, and more,” Ms. Murray said.

One initiative is its “Good Food Farm” project, which aims to create community organic farms in urban areas. The hotel group also had a soap recycling program by Conrad Manila in partnership with Diversey Philippines and the Philippine Institute for the Deaf. — Justine Irish D. Tabile