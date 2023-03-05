THE MANILA International Airport Authority (MIAA) and various airlines advised passengers traveling this week to take into consideration the planned strike of some land transport operators starting March 6.

“In anticipation of the effects of a planned transportation strike by various transport groups, the MIAA urges all air passengers to give ample time from the usual three hours before flight departure time to be at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA),” the MIAA said in a press release.

In a separate release, AirAsia Philippines said: “We have informed our guests through our various communication platforms as early as Friday for them to make necessary preparations during their trips.”

Likewise, flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) asked the public to adjust “plans to allocate extra travel time to reach the Manila airport on time to catch your flights, in case the strike may cause heavier traffic jams or limit your public transport options.”

According to MIAA, local airline companies and airline service providers have prepared contingency measures to ensure minimal interruption in their operations.

For AirAsia’s part, it said that it has rolled out private transportation services in areas affected by the strike and briefed its crew about the potential impact of the protest action.

PAL said it does not anticipate the week-long land transport strike to have any significant disruptions in its flight operations.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and work closely with relevant authorities to ensure that there will be no impact on airline services,” PAL said.

The government-run MIAA, meanwhile, directed the deployment of shuttle buses to and from Dasmariñas town for its employees living in Cavite province, while it encouraged its employees who live in Makati, Quezon City, Manila, Bulacan and Laguna to stay in sleeping quarters provided by the airport management.

“We are working closely with our stakeholders to mitigate the effect of the strike on NAIA operations. We are continuously monitoring the situation,” said MIAA General Manager Cesar M. Chiong.

NUMBER CODING LIFTED

Meanwhile, the number coding scheme in the capital regions has been suspended on March 6 as part of response measures for the strike, according to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

“We will assess if there is a need to suspend the number coding scheme on the succeeding days, depending on the gravity of the transport strike,” said MMDA General Manager Procopio G. Lipana. — Justine Irish D. Tabile