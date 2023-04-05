TELCO companies are ramping up efforts such as partnering with schools and government units as well as rolling out subscriber identity module (SIM) registration booths as the April 26 deadline draws closer.

Smart Communications, Inc. said that around 3,000 Valenzuelanons registered their SIM cards under its partnership with the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Valenzuela (PLV).

Smart’s SIM registration drive in Valenzuela City had 350 student volunteers from PLV who assisted 33 barangays as part of their National Service Training Program.

Meanwhile, Ayala-led Globe Telecom, Inc. announced on Monday that its Globe Stores and Easy Hubs will provide assistance for SIM registration.

Under this initiative, 147 Globe stores and 25 Easy Hubs will be open to help Globe’s mobile and broadband customers to register their SIMs.

DITO Telecommunity Corp. has also enhanced its application to simplify the registration process on the platform.

The improvements in DITO App cover the implementation of optical character recognition that allows automated personal data entry and the increase of DITO numbers that can be processed to five per registration, among others.

Aside from app improvements, DITO will also give two gigabytes of bonus data to its subscribers as soon as they complete the SIM registration process.

In the data provided by the Department of Information Communications Technology, the total number of registered SIMs as of April 2 reached 57.18 million.

This number is around 33.8% of the 168.98 million total subscribers nationwide.

Around 28.97 million of the total number of registered SIMs are Smart users, Globe logged about 23.84 million registered subscribers, and DITO recorded 4.37 million.

Republic Act 11934 or the SIM Registration Act requires all SIM users to register their SIMs under their name until April 26, or risk SIM deactivation.

The law aims to help mitigate the proliferation of text scams and other mobile phone-aided criminal activities. — Justine Irish D. Tabile