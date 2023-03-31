THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help the digital transition of local entrepreneurs and businesses.

In a statement on Thursday, the DTI said that it signed a memorandum of understanding with AWS in February for the training of local entrepreneurs and innovators.

Under the partnership, the DTI seeks to utilize the cloud capabilities of AWS such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and the internet of things (IoT) to boost innovation and drive economic growth in the country.

AWS will also conduct training for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), startups, and public sector agencies to improve their digital skills.

“It is critical to forge partnerships with leading global innovators that would promote innovation among Philippine businesses and accelerate their adoption of digital technologies,” Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said.

“With the government’s support and the private sector’s participation, we are confident that we can meet the President’s medium-term socioeconomic agenda by encouraging research and development, innovation, and enhancing the digital economy,” he added.

Aside from training, individual learners will also be able to access AWS programs such as AWS Educate, which provides self-training; AWS Academy, which provides industry certifications; and AWS re/Start, which prepares individuals for cloud careers.

MSMEs will also have access to AWS Activate and AWS re/Start, which provide technical support and training to assist the growth of startups.

“The Philippines has a wealth of entrepreneurs and innovators who are driven by their desire to do things better, provide solutions, create value, and address customer demands. We believe that with the right collaborators like AWS, they can boost their businesses through digital technologies and serve as a primary engine of economic development,” Trade Undersecretary Rafaelita M. Aldaba said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave