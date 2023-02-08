GMA Network, Inc. said its combined people net reach reached 96% or 78 million viewers in 2022 based on Nielsen TV Audience Measurement data.

The media giant’s channels: GMA, GTV, I Heart Movies, Heart of Asia, and Hallypop were said to register a combined people audience share of 59.5%.

GMA, the network’s main channel, reached 42.7% people audience share in 2022, while its second free-to-air channel, GTV, logged a 10.5% share.

The network said it secured 28 spots in the top 30 programs during the period, with GMA sweeping the top 12 spots.

Its series, Lolong, took the first spot, followed by 24 Oras, Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho, First Lady, Maria Clara at Ibarra, Running Man PH, Happy ToGetHer, Bolera, The World Between Us, I Left My Heart in Sorsogon, Magpakailanman, and Jose & Maria’s Bonggang Villa.

The network also said that it has widened its reach to a total of 95 TV stations nationwide, including its new Ilocos Norte station.

GMA’s flagship AM and FM radio stations, Super Radyo DZBB and Barangay LS 97.1, recorded an audience share of 37.4% and 38.5%, respectively. This translates to 1.4 million listeners for DZBB and 6.6 million listeners for the FM station.

The network was also able to strengthen its viewership in cities outside Metro Manila, with a 99% audience share in Metro Dagupan, 93% in Metro Cebu, and 96% in Metro Davao.

GMA said it will be bringing new primetime shows this year namely: Voltes V: Legacy, Mga Lihim ni Urduja, Luv Is: Caught In His Arms, Hearts on Ice, Lady Boxer, Royal Blood, and Love, Die, Repeat.

On the stock market on Tuesday, shares in GMA climbed by six centavos or 0.48% to P12.46 apiece. — Justine Irish D. Tabile