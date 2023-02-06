FORMER commerce and industry minister Roberto “Bobby” V. Ongpin, one of the richest Filipinos, passed away peacefully at 86, one of his relatives said.

In a Facebook post, his nephew Rafael “Apa” Ongpin said that the billionaire businessman died in his sleep on the night of Feb. 4 on Balesin Island.

Bobby Ongpin was survived by his wife, four children and four grandchildren.

“His remains will be brought to Manila. The family will make an official announcement when wake details have been decided,” the post read.

In 2022, Forbes Magazine named the former government official as the 23rd richest Filipino with a net worth of P830 million as of Aug. 10, 2022.

He served as the minister of commerce and industry, now the Department of Trade and Industry, under President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

He was the chairman and chief executive officer of listed mining company Atok-Big Wedge Co., Inc., Alphaland Corp. and Alphaland Balesin Island Club, Inc.

He was also the founder and the previous chairman of another listed company, PhilWeb Corp., which has interests in gaming and casinos.

He was a former director of San Miguel Corp., PAL Holdings, Inc. and Petron Corp., as said in his profile on Alphaland’s website. — Justine Irish D. Tabile