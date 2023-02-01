GLOBE Telecom, Inc. has completed pilot deployments of the first multi-beam, multi-band lens antenna technology aimed at improving customer service, the company announced on Tuesday.

According to the company, the new solution was invented by MatSing Ltd. and implemented by IBMS Technology Phils. Corp. It provides improved mobile capacity and reduces coverage holes.

“The lens antenna easily meets capacity demands of data-heavy smartphone apps, making it ideal for outdoor events, rural areas and densely populated areas in major cities, stadiums, coliseums, rally events and symposia,” Globe said in an e-mailed statement.

The lens antenna also emits and maintains multiple beams “cleanly with minimal radio frequency interference, deterring signal disruptions,” the telco added.

Globe previously installed four antennas in two cell sites in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, and one cell site on wheels at the Clouds Music & Arts Festival in Manila in December.

The company also plans to deploy the solution within the Visayas and Mindanao provinces such as Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Cebu, Iloilo, Antique, Aklan, Bohol, Capiz, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Zamboanga del Norte, North Cotabato, and Zamboanga del Sur.

With lens antennas, Globe noted that it had seen 8.36 times improved coverage with wider LTE (long-term evolution) signals, 7.92 times increased average LTE speed, 3.1 times greater traffic volume and network usage, and 2.67 times improved network quality and mobile data connections.

“The technology provides higher mobile download and upload data speed resulting in lag-free video streaming and gaming, high-quality video conferencing, and delay-free messaging services, even in peak hours and when there are large gatherings,” Globe said.

“The solution has better indoor penetration and wider reach, resulting in more stable mobile connectivity wherever the subscribers are located,” it added. — Arjay L. Balinbin