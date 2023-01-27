GERMAN firm ZAMA Precision Industry Manufacturing Philippines, Inc. is expanding its manufacturing capabilities in the country through a new facility in Sto. Tomas, Batangas.

In a statement on Thursday, the German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI) said ZAMA Philippines, a unit of Germany’s ZAMA Group, broke ground for the $16-million facility on Jan. 17. ZAMA Group is a member of the business group.

“Through this new facility, we will be able to amplify our efforts in producing electromechanicals technologies, wire harness and textile materials, as well as explore other business ventures. This contributes more to the economy of the Philippines and also generates more employment,” ZAMA Philippines President Ronald Wienholts said in the statement.

The new facility is located on an 11,000-square-meter property in Sto. Tomas, and is expected to begin operations by February 2024.

GPCCI Executive Director Christopher Zimmer described the e vent as an “important milestone” for the chamber.

“ZAMA has been a great example of how companies from Europe approach diversification of their business and to explore the China +1 strategy,” he said.

According to its website, ZAMA Philippines was established in 2014 and is located at the First Philippine Industrial Park in Batangas. It started operations in April 2016.

ZAMA Group is engaged in the production of diaphragm carburetors. It also supplies oil pumps, solenoid valves and other precision components. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave