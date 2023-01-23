THE PLDT group said it is working closely with more than 20 partner technology companies to strengthen cybersecurity and protect customers from cyberattacks.

The Cyber Security Operations Group (CSOG) of PLDT Inc. and its wireless arm Smart Communications, Inc. recently met with third-party vendors and service providers to discuss how to further secure the group’s cybersecurity drive, the group said in an e-mailed statement on Saturday.

The group said that representatives from more than 20 contracted companies attended the gathering.

“Third-party vendors play a key role in the PLDT group’s cybersecurity infrastructure. They provide PLDT and Smart with critical products and services that help the group monitor its assets, warn against attacks, contain threats, secure data, and enable the companies to deliver innovations that serve customer needs,” the PLDT group noted.

Angel T. Redoble, first vice-president and chief information security officer of PLDT and Smart, stressed the need for rapid action once an alarm has been triggered.

“It is important that within two minutes, the incident is contained. We need to have an established process with our vendors, so we can quickly respond to cyber-attacks and prevent a crisis,” he said.

“The chain is only as strong as its weakest link. To eliminate any weakness in our value chain, we are closely collaborating with our technology partners to make sure that everyone is on board our cybersecurity culture,” he also said.

According to the group, its CSOG foiled more than 182 million attacks and breach attempts against its assets last year.

The group also said that its collaboration with key partners is part of a broader effort to elevate the Filipinos’ experience by keeping customers and the country safe from threats and attacks.

“These initiatives highlight the group’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” it noted.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Arjay L. Balinbin