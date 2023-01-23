ASIALINK Finance Corp. has tied up with e-commerce firms Lazada and Shopee to offer an easier way for clients to pay their loans, it said in a statement over the weekend.

“One of the challenges we want to overcome is [the] payment of loans. We partnered with online and offline payment solutions so that our clients can easily settle their loans,” said Robert B. Jordan, Jr., chief executive officer of Asialink.

The finance company said the partnership with Shopee is powered by ECPay, an electronic purchase and payment system provider, to allow offline and online channels with a one-stop-shop option.

The team-up with Lazada is powered by Bayad, a full-service fintech company that offers a suite of financial products and services, available in its physical and digital touchpoints.

Asialink said it has tapped into these platforms to make it easier for its clients to pay their loans and insurance premiums. Its clients can also pay through ECPay via Gcash, 7-Eleven CLIQQ, Truemoney, ExpressPay, Gaisano Grand, Cebuana, Tambunting and ECPay accredited sari-sari or family-owned stores.

Loan payments can also be made via Bayad’s all-in-one pera transaction applications, the Bayad Online, a web-based facility accessible; and the Bayad App, a mobile-based solution downloadable via Google Play, App Store, and Huawei App Gallery.

Asialink also has payment partnership deals with Asia United Bank, BDO, Eastwest Bank, RCBC and Robinsons Bank.

Asialink’s loan products cater to the unbanked and under-served sector. It offers competitive interest rates at a streamlined application process.

“There’s a huge untapped market there,” Mr. Jordan said. “Business owners who have a truck or car and in need of additional capital can come to us. It doesn’t matter what the model of the vehicle is, as long as we see value in it.”