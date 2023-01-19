ANNA Irmina “Minette” B. Navarrete, co-founder and president of Globe group’s Kickstart Ventures, Inc., is among Forbes’ “50 Over 50: Asia 2023” list.

This year’s list features 50 women over age 50 from the Asia-Pacific region who are “reaching new heights in their industries and inspiring the region’s next generation,” the magazine said.

Ms. Navarrete sees herself as “a bridge between established Philippines conglomerates and startups in the country,” it added.

She was “a particular help to Philippine startups during the pandemic, when her work placed an emphasis on sustainable tech.”

In an e-mailed statement, Ms. Navarrete said: “We’ve seen the world go through a massive change and it will take all our collective efforts to rebuild the social, environmental, economic, and moral structures that make life safe, productive, fair, and enjoyable for everyone.”

According to Globe Telecom, Inc., Ms. Navarrete leverages the resources and networks of her corporate parent company and key shareholders Ayala Corp. and Singtel to provide capital and commercial support to startups and address key issues in the Philippines, “with portfolio companies originating in eight countries and operating in more than 60 countries worldwide.”

The Forbes list was produced in partnership with Mika Brzezinski and Know Your Value.