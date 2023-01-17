THE Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) has elected Benedicta Du-Baladad as its president for 2023.

In a statement on Monday, it said Ms. Du-Baladad, the group’s 75th president, is the founding partner and chief executive officer of the Du-Baladad and Associates (BDB) law firm.

She replaces former Public Works and Highways Secretary Rogelio L. Singson, who served as MAP president from July 1 to Dec. 31, 2022 after former MAP president Alfredo E. Pascual was appointed Trade secretary under the Marcos administration.

Ms. Du-Baladad is an accountant and lawyer with a joint degree — Masters of Law and International Tax Program at Harvard University.

“Her experience, expertise, determination, and strong will, all contributed to making BDB Law one of the leading tax and corporate law firms today leading to its consistent recognition as an outstanding tax law firm by international ranking bodies, including the Chambers and Partners, International Tax Review, Legal 500 and Asia Legal Business,” the association said.

Ms. Du-Baladad served as president of the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines (FINEX) in 2017 and was the co-chairperson of the Capital Market Development Council from 2019 to 2022.

She was an official of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), where she served various roles in operations, policy formulation, and legal. She moved to the private sector in 2001 and became the president of the Tax Management Association of the Philippines.

“These valuable insights into both the public and private sectors and her notable objective thinking are attributes that serve her well in her role as a consultant of the government on various projects, including those on tax reforms, pension reforms and capital market development initiatives,” the MAP said.

Currently, Ms. Du-Baladad serves as a director for various firms and non-governmental organizations such as Asia Pacific director for WTS Global (Netherlands), vice chair of Bank of Commerce, and trustee of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Institute of Corporate Directors, and Women Business Council of the Philippines. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave