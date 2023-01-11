STA. LUCIA LAND, Inc. has tapped Enderun Hotels to undertake the hotel management and consultancy services of the listed developer’s properties in Baguio and Palawan.

In a press release on Tuesday, the company said the partnership with the division of Enderun Colleges covers the full management of its SotoGrande properties in the two areas.

“The hospitality management solutions provider will also oversee the overall strategic direction of the two properties and supervise SotoGrande Baguio and Palawan’s sales, marketing, and revenue management,” the firm said.

SotoGrande Baguio is an eight-storey property on Leonard Wood Road located outside Camp John Hay. It has 188 rooms, two meeting rooms, a bar and a restaurant.

The hotel is also close to Baguio Country Club, SM City Baguio, Brent International School, University of the Philippines Baguio, and Saint Louis University.

Meanwhile, SotoGrande Palawan is a six-storey business hotel in Puerto Princesa City with 147 units. The 1,020-square-meter property is in Catalina Lake Residences.

“We believe that the service, leadership, and integrity that we incorporate into our projects will resonate with the exceptional guest experience that Enderun Hotels can only provide as we continue to work towards providing a legacy through strategic land developments and expanding quality projects,” Sta. Lucia Land Project Development Head Jayson P. Robles said.

The hotels in Baguio and Palawan, which will be launched this year, are the sixth and seventh properties built under the SotoGrande group.

Its other hotels are located in Cebu, Iloilo, Davao, Neopolitan in Fairview, Katipunan, and Batangas.

On the stock exchange on Tuesday, shares in Sta. Lucia Land closed unchanged at P3.20 apiece. — Justine Irish D. Tabile