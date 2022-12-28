FLAVORED fries brand Potato Corner opened stores in London, Dubai and its 1,400th store, further expanding its global presence to five continents.

“We’re very pleased with the growth momentum of Potato Corner, and we look forward to further increasing its footprint,” Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Vicente L. Gregorio said in a press release on Tuesday.

The expansion of the brand means more franchisees benefitting from the business and more job opportunities in the communities where it operates, he added.

With its opening in the United Kingdom (UK), Potato Corner is now present across Asia, North America, South America, Australia, and Europe.

“The brand and its line of products have a global appeal. It can cater to UK locals who love potatoes, and what better way to enjoy potatoes than adding a variety of flavors. Our goal is to go global with our Potato Corner business,” said Wilfredo Ventura, the franchisee of the Potato Corner store in London.

The new store located at the Medz Corner Food Court in London follows the recent opening of a store in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“I explored how we can bring the Philippines’ most popular brand here in the UAE. Moreover, as a Filipino businessman overseas, the best reward is to hire ‘kababayans’ (compatriots), creating more jobs for them so that they can support their families,” said Rolly Brucales, franchisee of Potato Corner in Dubai.

Potato Corner also opened its 1,400th store, which is in Zarraga, Iloilo, and is the third kiosk of franchisee Jess Garcia.

“I resonate with Potato Corner’s vision of having a Potato Corner in every corner. That’s exactly what I intend to do. More stores to come,” Mr. Garcia said.

To date, Potato Corner has a portfolio of 1,400 stores — 1,195 in the Philippines and 205 internationally.

The brand was acquired this year by Shakey’s, one of the leading casual dining restaurant chains and food service groups in the Philippines.

Shakey’s other brands are Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken and Sauce Bar, R&B Milk Tea (as its master franchise in the Philippines) and Project Pie. — Justine Irish D. Tabile