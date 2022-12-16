THE Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) is lowering the applicable fuel surcharge for domestic and international flights to Level 7 from Level 8 currently.

The CAB cited the lower average price of jet fuel (P41.50 per liter) between Nov. 10 and Dec. 9.

Level 7 on the CAB matrix permits a fuel surcharge per passenger of between P219 and P739 for domestic flights and between P722.71 and P5,373.69 for international flights.

Under Level 8 currently, the fuel surcharge per passenger ranges from P253 to P787 for domestic flights and from P835.05 to P6,208.98 for international flights.

“Airlines wishing to impose or collect fuel surcharge for the same period must file their application with this office on or before the effectivity period, with fuel surcharge rates not exceeding [Level 7],” CAB Executive Director Carmelo L. Arcilla said in an advisory.

In a statement, flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) said the move will ease the financial impact on consumers brought about by fuel surcharges.

“The lowering of fuel surcharge levels is coming in at a time when we are expanding our flight route network, mounting new flights and restoring our flight capacity to pre-pandemic levels,” PAL noted.

“We have restored flights between Cebu and Bangkok, opened the Cebu — Baguio route, and Cebu — Cotabato. Soon, we will operate flights to Borongan via Cebu,” it added.

Budget carrier Cebu Pacific said the decrease in fuel surcharge for January 2023 is a “welcome development, especially as we see a continuous increase in passenger traffic and forward bookings.”

“We are excited to offer even lower fares for everyJuan,” said Xander Lao, Cebu Pacific chief commercial officer.

For its part, low-cost airline AirAsia Philippines said the lowering of fuel surcharge level will help “all airline companies to cushion the effects of the volatile fuel pricing and the weakening value of the peso versus the US dollar.”

“While we all share the optimism on a more stable fuel price in the days ahead, we at AirAsia stay committed to providing our guests with best value deals that will allow them to travel more during the holidays,” it added. — Arjay L. Balinbin