GLOBE TELECOM, Inc. announced on Tuesday that it has fired up 26 new cell sites in Oriental Mindoro and Marinduque through partnerships with local cooperatives.

The company partnered with the Oriental Mindoro Electric Cooperative, Inc. and the Marinduque Electric Cooperative, Inc. to power up 17 cell sites and nine towers, respectively, Globe said in an e-mailed statement.

“These benefitted around 102,000 customers in both provinces through faster and more reliable internet connection.”

According to the Ayala-led telco, the partnership involves a joint pole deal that allows it to tap the electric cooperatives’ infrastructure for connectivity equipment.

“The cooperatives also assist Globe with its permanent power applications and securing necessary permits,” the company said.

Globe has spent P50.5 billion in the first half of this year, mainly on network expansion and upgrades.

The goal is to “provide better and faster connectivity to … customers,” the company said. “This figure closed at P74.4 billion by end-September.”

“Within the same period, it installed 572 new cell towers and upgraded 6,800 mobile sites to 4G (fourth generation),” it added.

The company intends to build at least 1,700 new cell sites by yearend.

Globe saw its total comprehensive income increase 37% to P24.9 billion at end-September. — Arjay L. Balinbin