PROPERTY developer Megaworld Corp. plans to invest P20 billion to build an integrated lifestyle community in Manila that will also have a condominium tower from which it expects about P3 billion in sales.

The Winford Resort development will sit in a three-hectare lot near Chinatown within the San Lazaro Tourism and Business Park. It will feature residential condominiums, hotels, commercial establishments, and a casino complex inspired by the pre-war era structural designs.

“This commitment to revive the old beauty of Manila will be apparent in the designs of the commercial developments of this community,” said Wilson Sy, Megaworld’s Manila first vice-president and head of sales and marketing, in a press release.

Winford Resort’s major feature called “Promenade” is envisioned to become a tourist destination. Its walkways will be made of cobblestones, which were used during the Hispanic era.

The development can be accessed through Felix Huertas in Sta. Cruz, Manila. It will be surrounded by schools such as the University of Sto. Tomas, Far Eastern University, San Beda University, University of the East, and Centro Escolar University.

“Our new development is in a strategic location within the City of Manila. It is not only close to schools, but also to hospitals and public transport, such as the Light Rail Transit,” Mr. Sy said.

Meanwhile, Megaworld is also launching a 17-storey residential condominium within Winford Resort’s vicinity.

One Crown Suites will offer 389 units equipped with wireless smart home systems. Unit sizes will range from a 30.5-square-meter (sq.m.) studio-with-balcony unit to a 60.5-sq.m. two-bedroom unit, also with a balcony.

Its amenities include a swimming pool with pool deck and shower area, study room, fitness center, playground-outdoor lounge, function room, sauna and massage room, private dining area, daycare center, game room, roof deck garden, and a co-working space. Sports amenities will also be available on the roof deck such as a covered badminton court, a basketball half-court, and an outdoor fitness area.

“Megaworld expects to generate around P3 billion in sales from this project, which is expected for completion in 2028,” the company said.

With the condominium’s proximity to various locators, Megaworld expects it to attract students, young professionals, and teachers who study or work around the area.

Megaworld shares declined by 1.77% or P0.04 to finish at P2.22 on the stock exchange on Monday. — Justine Irish D. Tabile