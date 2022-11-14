IMPROVEMENTS in processing, manufacturing, and packaging technology will be featured by ProPak Philippines at the World Trade Center in Pasay City on Feb. 1 to 3, 2023, the event’s handler said.

Mark Prakasvudhisarn, Informa Markets event manager, said in an interview during the media launch in Makati City last week that ProPak Philippines is estimated to feature 250 exhibitors involved in processing machinery, technology, and materials in the sectors of filling, quality assurance, testing and measurement, maintenance, and their related fields of automation.

Other exhibitors in the three-day fair include firms engaged in instrumentation, transportation, refrigeration, storage, pollution control, labeling, printing, water treatment equipment, plastics processing, and wrapping machinery.

“On the visitor side, we are expecting over 8,000 high-quality attendees where 50% are decision makers, management, and purchase influencers,” Mr. Prakasvudhisarn said.

ProPak Philippines will also introduce courses from the Australian Institute of Packaging; packaging consultations for micro, small, and medium enterprises, as well as talks and workshops in manufacturing and packaging.

Some of the groups supporting ProPak Philippines 2023 include the following: Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Science and Technology, Philippine Association of Food Technologists, Inc., Philippine Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, and Production and Operations Management Association of the Philippines.

Other involved groups include Philippine Printing Technical Foundation, Association of Laguna Food Processors, Inc., Association of Filipino Franchisers, Inc., Filipino International Franchise Association, One Town, One Product, GS1 Philippines, and British Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines.

Antonio Tanael, Philippine Printing Technical Foundation president, said that the local market demand for packaging has been growing. He added that the main markets for the industry are food packaging and pharmaceutical companies.

Philippine Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association President Higinio P. Porte, Jr. said that packaging costs contribute about 30% of the total production costs of their products.

“A big component of the cost of medicine is more on the packaging process and packaging material. The raw material is sometimes cheaper,” Mr. Porte said. — Revin Mikhael Ochave