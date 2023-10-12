ALASKA Milk Corp. has partnered with the Manila City government for an incentive program that allowed city residents to get milk products in exchange for single-use plastic waste.

The milk product manufacturer said it signed a memorandum of agreement with Manila City for the company’s wrapper redemption program, which enables Manila residents to trade post-consumer single-use plastics for Alaska powdered milk drink.

Alaska Milk Managing Director Tarang Gupta said their goal is to “promote proper waste management and encourage recycling within the city while introducing proper nutrition through milk consumption to the community.”

The wrapper redemption program is one of the key components of Alaska Milk’s AlasKalikasan corporate social responsibility initiatives. Manila City Mayor Maria Sheilah “Honey” Lacuna-Pangan praised the success of the program in promoting sustainable practices and raising awareness about waste management.

The program has diverted 1,250 metric tons of single-use plastics from leaking to the environment since it was launched in 2020. — Revin Mikhael Ochave