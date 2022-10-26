SY-LED SM Investments Corp. appointed its first group diversity officer as part of its goals of advancing gender equality and inclusion within its businesses.

In a press release on Tuesday, the group announced that it appointed its senior vice- president, Elizabeth Anne C. Uychaco, as its first group diversity officer.

“We celebrate diversity and inclusion in SM Group as it reflects the broad individualities in the communities we serve. Moreover, diversity and inclusion ensure innovation in our businesses,” Ms. Uychaco said.

“When we recognize that people are unique individuals, we explore more options, generating a wider range of user-centric services and offers,” she added.

Ms. Uychaco is the current senior vice president for corporate services at SM Investments and sits as director in its units including Belle Corp.; Neo Group; Goldilocks Bakeshop, Inc.; Brownies Unlimited, Inc.; ACE Hardware Philippines, Inc., Philippines Urban Living Solutions.

“She also leads the Felicidad Sy Sunshine Place which offers comprehensive and enriching programs for seniors,” the company said.

Meanwhile, the company has signed as a supporter of the United Nations Global Compact Women Empowerment Principles.

These are a set of principles that offer guidance to businesses on how they can promote gender equality and women’s empowerment in the workplace, marketplace, and community.

SM Investments has invested in businesses that include retail, banking, and property. The group boasts of its number of women leaders in the company who comprise 63% of its workforce and 58% of senior leadership roles.

On the stock exchange on Tuesday, shares in SM Investments climbed by P15 or 1.96% to P780 apiece. — Justine Irish D. Tabile