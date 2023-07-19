THE DEPARTMENT of Transportation on Wednesday said it expects to solve the shortage of plastic cards for driver’s licenses by September.

Motorists who were issued paper licenses could start getting their physical license cards as early as August, Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista told a news briefing.

He earlier said the Land Transportation Office, which is under his agency, had a backlog of 500,000 plastic cards.

The electronic driver’s licenses, which will be effective next week, are also expected to ease the shortage in physical licenses, he added.

Motorists may start accessing their electronic driver’s licenses through the Land Transportation Management System as early as this week but may only use the cards next week. — Justine Irish D. Tabile