DMCI’s Consunji named MAP Management Man of the Year

ISIDRO A. CONSUNJI, chairman of DMCI Holdings, Inc., has been named “Management Man of the Year 2022” by the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP).

According to MAP, Mr. Consunji was chosen for having been able to transform a private construction firm into one of the country’s biggest and most resilient conglomerates.

The selection of Mr. Consunji, who is also president and chief executive officer of DMCI, was announced during MAP’s general membership meeting on Thursday.

Aside from his management qualities, the businessman was also recognized for his role in DMCI’s contributions to national development, job creation, and income generation.

MAP highlighted the company’s huge investments in sectors that include construction, real estate, mining, energy, and water distribution.

Mr. Consunji was also chosen for the group’s contribution to education and its innovative solutions to the country’s housing problem.

MAP cited his “personal contributions to shaping national values and inspiring others through his track record of integrity, managerial competence and professional leadership.”

The Management Man of the Year award is given by MAP to individuals in business or government who have attained distinction in management and have made valuable contributions to the country.

During its five-decade history, the award was given only 46 times as the association follows a “thorough, stringent selection process.”

According to MAP, the award’s criteria include “integrity, leadership, and management qualities; contribution to nation-building and values formation; effective stewardship within the confines of the highest standard of business and management practice.” — Justine Irish D. Tabile