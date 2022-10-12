KMC SOLUTIONS is set to open new co-working offices at One Ayala Tower 2 in Makati City by November this year as part of efforts to expand its footprint in the country.

The flexible space provider said in a statement on Tuesday that the new offices will occupy six floors at One Ayala Tower 2, a Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA)-accredited building, from the sixth to the 11th floor. The offices will have an overall floor area of 10,663 square meters (sq.m.) and 2,133 seats.

“Our One Ayala site will be a boon to investors who are looking to take advantage of the incentives afforded by PEZA and individual employees who want convenient access to transportation hubs and food and retail establishments,” KMC Vice-President for Marketing Gian Reyes said.

According to KMC, the site will feature both traditional workstations and shared spaces.

“The site supports diverse work styles and allows for more opportunities to collaborate with other tenants. KMC is also banking on the social aspect of work, stating that the fact that people are ‘wired’ to seek companionship has become an important point of consideration for companies when choosing a workspace,” it said.

KMC also said that it is set to open more developments in the fourth quarter of 2022 such as a serviced office that has a floor area of 2,047 sq.m. and 361 seats at Axis Tower 1 in Alabang, and a co-working space spanning 7,251.2 sq.m. and 1,301 seats at Lexmark Plaza 1 in Cebu.

“Despite traditional commercial spaces struggling with double-digit vacancy rates, KMC is bullish on the growth of its segment as the market’s attitude towards work continues to evolve,” Mr. Reyes said.

“With the changing needs of both employers and employees, we are confident that the market demand for flexible spaces will continue to grow,” he added.

Meanwhile, KMC said that it is set to hit record revenue in 2022 on the back of the increased adoption of a “distributed workforce strategy” among local firms.

The company noted that more companies are adopting a hybrid work arrangement, which is a combination of onsite and remote work.

“We no longer have to suffer hours in traffic to get to the office. Deconsolidation is the way to go. By having access to many co-working spaces, we enable flexibility and convenience while ensuring productivity and efficiency,” Mr. Reyes said.

Earlier in 2022, the firm finished a 1,150-sq.m. co-working office that has 205 seats at Skyrise 4A in Cebu. KMC expects to end the year with a total portfolio of 121,487 sq.m. of floor area and 23,008 seats in 28 buildings across the country. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave