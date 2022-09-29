THE METROPOLITAN Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) is penalizing Maynilad Water Services, Inc. for P9.26 million due to prolonged water service interruptions and other issues.

“The MWSS regulatory office penalizes Maynilad for service obligation failure from May to June 2022. The MWSS monitored a prolonged and recurring water service interruptions and water quality issues,” MWSS Chief Regulator Patrick N. Ty said at a virtual briefing on Wednesday.

Mr. Ty said the penalty will be implemented in the form of bill rebates to affected Maynilad customers by November. He clarified that MWSS will still have to study the total number of affected customers.

“This is the second biggest penalty imposed by MWSS to Maynilad. The nature, scope and other details of the rebate will be discussed in October,” he added.

In March, MWSS also imposed a financial penalty on Maynilad in the form of bill rebates due to its failure to meet its service obligations after a prolonged water service interruption in Metro Manila.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ty has also directed Maynilad to ramp up the implementation of its proposed mitigating measures to address the deteriorating raw water quality in Laguna Lake and ensure the continuity of water supply within its service area.

In a statement, Maynilad said that it will abide by the decision of the MWSS to pay a financial penalty for the water interruptions that affected the area of Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Parañaque, and the cities of Cavite, Bacoor, and Imus and the towns of Noveleta, and Rosario in the province of Cavite.

Maynilad said that the water interruptions were caused by the algal bloom in Laguna Lake which severely affected the water production of its Putatan water treatment plants.

“Our ability to provide uninterrupted water service during the period was severely hampered by the unprecedented extent of the algal bloom that altered the raw water quality in Laguna Lake. Algal bloom is beyond our control, being a product of both natural and industrial causes,” Maynilad said in a statement via Viber.

Maynilad said that the company is investing in treatment technology upgrades for Putatan plants to help improve and maintain water production.

“The ultimate solution would be to protect Laguna Lake from further degradation. We continue to work closely with all Laguna Lake stakeholders to ensure that it is protected, so that the lake’s potential as a long-term supply source for drinking water can be fully realized,” it added.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

