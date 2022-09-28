ATLANTIC Gulf & Pacific Co. (AG&P) is planning to expand its liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in the Philippines, its top official said on Tuesday.

“We’re always looking forward at expanding the terminal. We are also looking at breakbulk LNG, adding smaller LNG projects to other smaller islands in the Philippines as well,” Karthik Sathyamoorthy, president of AG&P LNG terminals and logistics, told BusinessWorld in an interview.

Mr. Sathyamoorthy said that the company’s LNG project in the country is expected to begin operation in the first quarter of next year after delays.

“AG&P’s LNG terminal is at the final stage of commission so we are currently looking at the first quarter of 2023 to commission the terminal,” he said. AG&P’s floating storage and onshore regasification unit in Batangas has a capacity of five million tons per annum (MTPA).

According to the Department of Energy’s Natural Gas Development Plan, which was released last week, the total estimated combined capacity for the LNG facilities in the Philippines is 21.7 MTPA. To date, the Philippines has approved six proposed LNG terminal projects.

Mr. Sathyamoorthy also said the company is also trying to come up with new configurations which have been traditionally used.

“The company’s LNG terminal, is a hybrid terminal for storage, on-shore storage and regasification,” he said.

He said that this would increase the reliability of the terminal, especially during typhoons.

Mr. Sathyamoorthy also said that the LNG project will also help the government’s plan to increase renewable energy in the country.

“Natural gas is key support role in increasing the renewable energy in the Philippines energy mix,” he said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose