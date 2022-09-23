MPT Mobility, the innovations arm of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC), said it is expanding its portfolio of services with new mobility solutions.

The company now has eight active business units. These are Dibz, On-Us Solutions, Inc. (Byahe), Spot On, Easytrip Services Corp., MPT DriveHub, Savvice Corp., NLEX Drive and Dine, and Onehub.

This is “a union of strategic partnerships, plans, and projects that embody innovative solutions,” Rodrigo E. Franco, MPTC president and chief executive officer, said in an e-mailed statement on Thursday.

The company said its goal is to provide motorists with modern mobility solutions to improve their travel experience.

MPT Mobility’s Dibz is a parking solution app aimed at addressing parking difficulties in the capital region.

“Dibz will set its footprint soon in Makati, particularly in the Dela Rosa 1, Dela Rosa 2, and Valero parking lots, as a city with a surplus of vehicles and outnumbered parking slots,” the company said.

The company recently acquired the biggest stake in Byahe, a modern jeepney operator that manages 30 units across seven routes within Metro Manila, Pampanga, and Nueva Ecija.

Meanwhile, Spot On is MPT Mobility’s out-of-home advertising arm, which provides bridge and median billboards along MPTC expressways.

Easytrip is the exclusive electronic toll collection system integrator and provider of MPTC expressways.

The group’s MPT DriveHub is a travel companion app that houses its mobility solutions for customers.

“In the future, users can look forward to expressway support (for trip planning and navigations),” the company said.

Moreover, Savvice, formerly Southbend Express Services, Inc., is transitioning from an outsource manpower solution to a full-service solutions provider.

MPT Mobility said Savvice currently offers fleet services (with the newly launched towing service and roadside assistance), maintenance facilities, traffic auxiliary, roadway system, and general services.

“Savvice is also gearing up for future partnerships and exclusive distributorships for a wide variety of products and services,” it added.

MPT Mobility is also expanding a rest stop along North Luzon Expressway (NLEX).

NLEX Drive and Dine expansion includes the planned construction of five new buildings and a multi-level parking.

MPTC is the tollways unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., one of three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Arjay L. Balinbin