FLAG carrier Philippine Airlines, Inc. (PAL) has rebranded its domestic premium economy service to comfort class effective Sept. 15.

“We will continue to look for ways to enhance the overall travel experience of our passengers, on the ground and in the air, as the Philippines’ full-service network airline,” said PAL Vice-President for Marketing Ria Carrion-Domingo in a media release.

PAL said that the renamed comfort class will retain all privileges and amenities that were previously offered under the former premium economy domestic product. These include premium inflight services and amenities, and an exclusive set of privileges, according to PAL’s website.

“The renamed Comfort Class will now be offered on all domestic flights operated by the airline’s Airbus A330 Bi-class, Airbus A321ceo, Airbus A320 and De Havilland DHC-8-400 Next Generation aircraft,” PAL said.

“We are glad to offer customers a choice of cabin service options,” Ms. Carrion-Domingo added.

Meanwhile, the airline said that it will continue to offer a full premium economy service for its international flights. — Ashley Erika O. Jose