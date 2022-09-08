VILLAR-LED Advanced Media Broadcasting System (AMBS) channel ALLTV has signed a content license partnership deal with CNN Philippines.

“Through CNN Philippines, we can provide our viewers with in-depth local news coverage, and a global perspective on key issues, and stories from around the world,” AMBS President Maribeth C. Tolentino said in a statement on Wednesday.

Under the partnership, CNN Philippines’ flagship news program, News Night, will be aired simultaneously on ALLTV starting Sept. 13, the launch date of ALLTV.

It will be a 60-minute news program that will showcase the day’s top stories with live reports, in-depth analysis, and live interviews with prominent personalities, AMBS said.

The segment will also be made available on 12 Radio Philippines Network (RPN) stations in key cities in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

CNN Philippines’ President Benjamin V. Ramos said the partnership is an “opportunity to reach more people in many parts of the country, as well as deliver news that’s accurate, fair and balanced.”

ALLTV is under Prime Assets Ventures, Inc. led by businessman Manuel Paolo A. Villar and will be the Villar group’s official entry into the broadcasting industry.

ALLTV is available on channel 2 on free-to-air TV and Planet Cable, Channel 16 on digital, Channel 35 on Cignal TV and Sky Cable, and will also be broadcasted on local cable stations around the country.

Meanwhile, CNN Philippines is a commercial, broadcast, cable, and satellite TV network owned and operated by Nine Media Corp., together with RPN, under a license from Warner Bros. Discovery. — Justine Irish D. Tabile