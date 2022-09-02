THE National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) is seeking regulatory approval for P12.9 billion as capital expenditure (capex) for transmission line projects until 2025.

NGCP said in its application with the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) that the bulk of the capital spending or P10.47 billion is for the Barotac Viejo-Unidos 230-kilovolt (kV) transmission line project with an estimated implementation period of two years and five months.

An estimated P1.12 billion was allotted for the Banga 138-kV substation project, which NGCP said aims to prevent overloading while providing possible connection to the Nabas substation and Panitan-Nabas 69-kV line. The project is expected to be built in two years and 11 months.

NGCP also said that the project will address the under-voltage along the Panitan-Nabas transmission line and provide a possible connection point to future power plants and load customers.

The company has estimated a cost of P908.31 million for the Tabango-Biliran transmission line project, which has an estimated implementation period of three years and five months. The project aims to avoid power interruption in Northern Leyte and Biliran Island, improve system reliability, and avoid low-voltage problems.

Meanwhile, the Visayas mobile capacitor bank project has an estimated cost of P403.25 million for a completion period of about a year. The project is expected to address the under-voltage issue in various substations during normal and N-1 contingency or the ability of the grid to withstand a major system disturbance.

NGCP also said that the project would improve the reactive power reserve and voltage support as well as prevent load curtailment in the area.

NGCP’s capex needs the approval of the ERC, as mandated by Republic Act No. 9136 or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA), which directs the transmission operator to seek prior regulatory nod for any expansion plan or improvement of its facilities.

The privately owned company is tasked to construct, install, finance, improve, expand, rehabilitate and repair the nationwide power transmission system and the electricity grid. — Ashley Erika O. Jose